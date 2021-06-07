The Kroger Family Of Companies To Hire 10,000 Associates

CINCINNATI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (KR) - Get Report today announced its Family of Companies' first nationwide hybrid hiring event, including virtual and in-store interviews, will take place on Thursday, June 10. The goal of the event is to hire 10,000 associates supporting retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

"The Kroger Family of Companies is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be an intern, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly."

As a leading employer, The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Wages & Benefits: The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the last three years - which has raised the organization's average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour - in 2021, the organization plans to invest an additional $350 million more that it expects will increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement:The Kroger Family of Companies' tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,000 associates, with hourly associates making up 87% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development:The Kroger Family of Companies offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: The Kroger Family of Companies continues to further support associates' safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, wellbeing, and sleep. Additionally, the organization is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated as well as providing associates and customers the chance to participate in the organization's $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

Perks & Discounts: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

"We are truly driven to be the best employer in America and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions," continued Massa. "We want to meet our associates where they are and provide them with tools and pathways to grow as individuals and with our organization because the jobs of the future will grow and evolve just like our business. Today's growth-minded associates will deliver tomorrow's solutions for our customers."

Hiring Event DetailsThe Kroger Family of Companies' nationwide hybrid hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

"In today's highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel," said Dawn Gilmore, Kroger's head of talent acquisition.

"At The Kroger Family of Companies, our purpose, to feed the human spirit, shapes our culture and fuels our growth strategy, and our need for 10,000 more friendly and engaged associates reflects the acceleration of our business and position as one of the top retailers and employers in the U.S. We welcome any individual who is looking for a career with opportunity to join us on Thursday, June 10, by registering for the hiring event on The Kroger Family of Companies career site," continued Gilmore.

