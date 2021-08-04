The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $0.40 Per Share

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 24, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 1, 2021.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion

