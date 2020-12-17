The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (" Kraft Heinz") and Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the " Issuer") commenced today an offer to exchange (the " Exchange Offer") certain of the Issuer's outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes.

Under the Exchange Offer, the Issuer is offering to exchange up to (i) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030, (ii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.625% Senior Notes due 2039, (iii) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049, (iv) $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027, (v) $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031, and (vi) $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (collectively, the " Exchange Notes"), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act"), for a like principal amount of its unregistered (i) outstanding $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030, (ii) outstanding $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2039, (iii) outstanding $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049, (iv) outstanding $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027, (v) outstanding $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031, and (vi) outstanding $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (collectively, the " Outstanding Notes"). The terms of the Exchange Notes offered in the Exchange Offer are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes will be registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions, registration rights, and additional interest provisions relating to the Outstanding Notes will not apply to the Exchange Notes.

The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to fulfill the Issuer's obligations under the applicable registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuances of the Outstanding Notes. Kraft Heinz and the Issuer will not receive any proceeds from the Exchange Offer.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5 p.m. New York City time, on January 19, 2021, unless extended (such date and time, as may be extended, the " Expiration Date"). The settlement date for the Exchange Offer will occur promptly following the Expiration Date. The terms of the Exchange Offer and other information relating to Kraft Heinz are set forth in a prospectus dated December 17, 2020 (the " prospectus"), a copy of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC"). Kraft Heinz has not authorized any person to provide information other than as set forth in the prospectus.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Copies of the prospectus and the letter of transmittal governing the Exchange Offer can be obtained from the exchange agent, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, by faxing a request to (615) 866-3889, by writing via regular or certified mail, or overnight courier, to DB Services Americas, Inc., Attention: Reorg Department, 5022 Gate Parkway, Suite 200, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to exchange or sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, the Exchange Notes. The Exchange Offer is made solely pursuant to the prospectus dated December 17, 2020, including any supplements thereto, and the related letter of transmittal. The Exchange Offer is not being made to holders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

OFFERING RESTRICTIONS

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities nor does it constitute an invitation to participate in the Exchange Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from which, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release or the prospectus come are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

