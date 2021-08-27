The Kooks Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Inside In / Inside Out'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 15th anniversary, The Kooks today unveil the long-awaited reissue of their seminal debut album Inside in / Inside Out. Repackaged for new and old fans alike, the deluxe edition features the original album remastered and thirteen previously unreleased tracks. Out today via Virgin Records/UMe, stream here.

Out today, the release is coupled with a nostalgic visual for " She Moves In Her Own Way" featuring unseen footage from the iconic music video in 2008, directed by Diane Martel (The Killers, The 1975, The White Stripes). The new video shows a fresh band from Brighton celebrating their successful debut album on the road; a wholesome time capsule that is reminiscent of an unforgettable era in pop culture for British Indie bands. Watch here.

Speaking about the reissue, The Kooks say: "We're delighted that Inside In/Inside Out has been reissued to celebrate its 15th anniversary," said Luke. " It brings back so many fond memories of our early days as a band and we can't wait to celebrate it again on tour next year"

Originally released in 2006, the quadruple-platinum-selling album spawns timeless hits including BRIT nominated " She Moves In Her Own Way," " Seaside" and the band's top five single " Naive." With over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify today, the unstoppable Inside in / Inside Outis a record that fizzes with the exuberance of youth and a certified staple of British indie which continues to win over new fans as its remarkable streaming figures prove. ' Inside In/Inside Out' became an essential classic and remains so today.

The record has been remastered from the original master tapes by John Davis (Gorillaz, The Killers) and is released on heavyweight black vinyl and a limited edition red colored vinyl, both including four alternate versions of fan favorites " Seaside," " Ooh La," " She Moves In Her Own Way" and " Naïve" taken from the original album recording sessions by producer Tony Hoffer. It's also packed with unheard demos that range from acoustic jams such as Jack Johnson's " Inaudible Melodies" and " Theory Of A Pop Star" to full-blast studio demos such as " Sofa Son" and " Matchbox" that capture the youthful exuberance of this quintessential indie band. Other features include an 8,000-word sleevenote based on new interviews with the original band members.

The Kooks have enjoyed an impressive rise to fame since the release of their debut album, which reached Number One in the U.K. Album Charts. Since then, they've gone on to release four further albums with their most recent 'Let's Go Sunshine' achieving top ten status in the U.K. Album Charts in 2018. Alongside a new breed of fans, the band have gained countless streams across multiple platforms and embarked on a number of world tours, including a sold-out U.K. arena tour.

Order The Kooks 15th Anniversary Inside In / Inside Out reissue today here

Inside In / Inside Out 15th anniversary Tracklist:

DISC ONE (LP + CD): 15 th anniversary remaster

Seaside See The World Sofa Song Eddie's Gun Ooh La You Don't Love Me She Moves In Her Own Way Match Box Naive I Want You If Only Jackie Big Tits Time Awaits Got No Love

DISC TWO (LP + CD): Bonus tracks

Seaside (Alternative take) Ooh La (Alternative take) Tell Them From Me Sofa Song (Original Studio demo) 1984 You Don't Love Me (Acoustic Demo ) Constantine's Love (Early studio Demo) Matchbox (Original studio demo ) She Moves In Her Own Way (Alternative take) In My Opinion* Theory Of A Pop Star (Cassette demo) Naïve (Alternative take) Inaudible Melodies Something To Say (Original studio demo

All tracks previously unreleased except In My Opinion.

For more information, please contact: Todd Nakamine, FunHouse Ent. todd@funhouse-ent.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kooks-release-15th-anniversary-reissue-of-inside-in--inside-out-301364630.html

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises