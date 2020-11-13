The Knight Bros. Slay COVID-19

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid ongoing pressure from COVID-19 to keep kids and communities healthy, The Knight Bros. have created an illustrated children's book and song called WEE BEASTiES, that uses humor, art and rhyming verse to encourage good handwashing habits for early learners age 2 - 8, releasing November 16, 2020.

"This book and song are great tools for parents and teachers to make handwashing meaningful for children."

WEE BEASTiES is the first in a series of new illustrated books and songs by two brothers. Author and illustrator, Dr. David Knight, is a professor from Colorado State University who was en route to help lead an international program in Wuhan, China when the coronavirus effectively changed the world and put everyone on lockdown. His brother, Bradford Knight, is a singer-songwriter-musician living in southern California. In an unexpected twist of fate, the brothers found themselves quarantined together for five-months, giving rise to a steady stream of creativity and the launch of The Knight Bros. Their works now include more than two dozen titles.

Commenting on WEE BEASTiES, Colleen Fracisco, a veteran nurse of 25 years' experience, said, "This book and song are great tools for parents and teachers to make handwashing meaningful for children. The book takes a hilarious look at germs and how they need to be washed away. It will help build quality hand hygiene skills that will last!" Preschool teacher, Kelly Gross, who has two decades of teaching experience at Los Angeles Unified School District, said, "Wee Beasties is an adorable picture book bound to inspire my preschoolers to wash their hands. The author's peppy and engaging rhyming text, combined with the bright and vibrant illustrations, and a creative song, lead to a fun reading and singing experience."

Five more titles from The Knight Bros. collection will be released November 23 and December 12, building on safe, clean themes that both entertain and educate. BONNIE McBOWER is about a girl who has an insatiable showering experience; BRUSHING brings attention to oral hygiene; SMELLY FEET focuses on cleaning relentlessly stinky feet; BALLOON and ROLLER COASTER promote safety. Imparting important life lessons in a humorous way is the common thread woven through The Knight Bros. stories. While the primary audience is younger, the big kid in many of us will also enjoy it. www.theknightbros.com

