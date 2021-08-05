The Kiwi Company Setting The Gold Standard For Bottled Water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is a bottled water brand that has been busy redefining the beverage industry over the past decade. The company offers pure, nutritional artesian water that is bottled at its source in rPET plastic bottles. The company is setting a gold standard for the beverage industry and is seeing the demand for its earth-friendly, health-conscious products growing around the globe.

Bottled water is nothing new. In fact, the idea of taking bottled water "to the next level" sounds as odd as it seems impossible. And yet, Pure NZ is managing to do precisely that through a combination of earth-friendly and consumer-conscious efforts.

The proudly 100% New Zealand-owned and operated company is aware of the importance of water. It isn't just another resource. In the words of the brand, water is "a necessity for the world's population." It adds that "pure water, uncontaminated and mineral-rich, to some equals the value of gold."

This awareness adds a certain gravity to everything that the Pure NZ team does, and it's a responsibility that shows up early and often throughout the brand's bottling activities. For example, Pure NZ water isn't funneled, shipped, or otherwise transported to a bottling facility. The enterprise's environmentally-friendly factory is built right on site, where it bottles the resource "at the source" directly from an underground aquifer.

The water itself is uncontaminated, having been captured and filtered into the aquifer over the course of a century or more. The H2O is also mineral-rich, containing significant levels of quality nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

Along with the water and bottling process, the bottles themselves are worthy of note. Every drop of Pure NZ water is lovingly housed in rPET plastic. The team behind the Pure NZ label is committed to repurposing its plastic rather than using up virgin plastic that would only exacerbate the ongoing global pollution crisis.

The cherry on top is the fact that the company's cutting-edge factory is able to produce as many as 32,000 bottles per hour. This robust speed allows the brand to keep up with demand. This is important, as the upstanding beverage manufacturer has garnered significant attention over its decade of operation. This has seen demand for its products grow both locally and globally, with no end in sight.

