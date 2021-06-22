The KEY To Perfectly Ground Coffee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Workshops has made it possible for home baristas to unlock a café-worthy cup with its latest innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Workshops has made it possible for home baristas to unlock a café-worthy cup with its latest innovation. The all-new KEY grinder is a revolution in conical burr single-dose grinding. The biggest, best commercial burr set available in the most compact, countertop-saving design possible. All more precise, repeatable, and cleanable than anything else in the world.

KEY is available to pre-order via Indiegogo and early backers will get access to exclusive rates.

Suitable for Any Style of Coffee

Effortlessly switch between espresso, pour-over, French press or Aeropress. The architecture of the KEY gives users the freedom to grind any style of coffee at a world-class-quality level and go back and forth without the need to dial in again. This innovation allows consumers to use a single machine and quickly switch between coffee styles.

Bid Farewell to Clumpy Grounds

KEY is perfect for single-dose coffee preparation. Virtually zero retention unlocks the freshest grind available with no purging necessary. Its Magic Tumbler (patent pending) automatically homogenizes the coffee grounds for perfect espresso, improving the evenness of extraction while reducing channeling.

Douglas Weber, the inventor of this revolutionary device, says, "The grind quality is essential in creating a sensational cup of coffee. This process has the ability to make or break the flavor profile of a brew, impacting the acidity, bitterness, and sweetness of a cup. We all start off as novice home baristas, and the KEY was conceptualized to improve coffee creation for consumers at all levels — novice to world-class."

The Perfect Countertop Fit

The sleek build of KEY fits seamlessly into any kitchen alongside other appliances while preserving precious counter space. Users need not worry about clean-up time as the Magic Tumbler eliminates overspray completely and quickly accessible top and bottom burrs allow consumers to sweep away unwanted old grounds in seconds.

Feature Highlights

Retention-free grinding

Adjustable RPM

Fully clean in seconds

Saves counter space

83MM conical burrs (biggest in industry)

Magnetic assembly

Unlocks perfect single-dosed specialty coffee

Available in Snow & Onyx

KEY will be available for pre-order via Indiegogo and early backers will get access to exclusive rates.

For more information, go to https://weberworkshops.com and see the press kit for more assets.

About Weber Workshops

Weber Workshops was founded in 2014 by Douglas Weber, an Apple Product Design veteran with a deep passion for design, coffee and kitchenware. Dedicated to breaking the cycle of wasteful consumption, the company creates heirloom-quality instruments by rethinking and reimagining the products used in specialty coffee preparation.

