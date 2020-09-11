The Kelley Group, A Communications Skills Leader In The Financial Services Industry, Announces Major Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group (TKG), an industry leader in speaking, coaching and training for the financial services industry, is launching a major expansion.

This past year TKG has experienced a massive increase in demand for their services because of their ability to help advisors endure during these challenging times. To meet this demand, TKG is inviting sales, coaching and speaking professionals who want to be leaders and part of a highly motivated team to join their fast-growing firm. Applicants must be dedicated to helping companies and their human capital pivot during these uncertain times.

As COVID19 changed the dynamics of business as usual, TKG took an immediate and aggressive stance to help professionals who were struggling. Co-founders of TKG, Sarano and Brooke Kelley, immediately used their media skills experience to train thousands of advisors in crisis communication.

The Kelley's popular and timely training programs is soon being featured on "Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne, airing on CNN, CNBC and FOX Business.

A top-rated speaker and trainer, Sarano Kelley says, "For 30 years I've been the main ingredient for The Kelley Group, doing everything from coaching White House fellows on media skills to having television shows made about our research and highly effective programs. With the around-the-clock demand for our virtual webinars, training programs and coaching, we simply can't keep up."

Along with providing companies with strategically sound solutions during these volatile times, TKG is in the process of launching a digital-streaming television station, HNW TV ( www.HNWTV.net). This new and innovation solution will allow top advisors, COIs, CEOs, speakers and celebrities to gain access to a premium market segment.

Brooke Kelley, says, "What Sarano has created is truly impressive. When I came on board, I immediately had a full-time job coaching our Barron's and Forbes advisors. I'm excited about the expansion and looking forward to having The Kelley Group brand, systems, processes and trainings available to an elite group of professionals who can make an even bigger difference and reach more people at a time when our services are most needed."

To learn more about The Kelley Group go to www.thekelleygroup.net. To schedule a briefing on how you can become a part of TKG's team, click here: YES, I'M INTERESTED https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2GrMB1VanIg-9lx3ilFdtDoUtPb9ZDF7YJabcc-3bEmUlyQ/viewform

