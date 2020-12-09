The K23 is Kandi's largest EV model and can comfortably fit up to four passengers. It's perfect for active lifestyles and running errands around town. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced it has received its second certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) - this time, for its model K23. Last month, Kandi announced CARB's approval of the model K27.

The K23 is Kandi's largest EV model and can comfortably fit up to four passengers.

"California leads the country in terms of its stringent emissions standards, and we are proud to have received this certification for both of our electric vehicle models," said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. "We are excited for the future and look forward to entering the California market with our reliable, high-tech EVs."

The K23 is Kandi's larger model and can comfortably fit up to four passengers. The back seats fold down completely to provide an ample amount of cargo space, making it perfect for active lifestyles and running errands around town. Both models come standard with a backup camera, Bluetooth compatibility and a high-tech touchscreen - everything the modern driver needs.

To learn more and place a pre-order with a $100 fully refundable deposit, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Prospective dealers looking to gain additional information on how to become a Kandi America authorized dealer can visit and apply at dealer.kandiamerica.com.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), doing business under the name "Kandi America." Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale distribution of off-road vehicle products and electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website ( http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

