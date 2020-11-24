The Jordan Company Agrees To Sell Dimora Brands To Clearlake Capital Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC"), a New York-based private equity firm, has agreed to sell TKE Holdings, Inc. ("Dimora Brands", "Dimora", or the "Company"), a leading provider of branded specialty hardware and home accessories, to Clearlake Capital Group L.P. ("Clearlake"). Dimora's existing management team, led by CEO Greg Gottlieb, will continue to lead the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dimora Brands is a market leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of high-end hardware and home accessories. Dimora's broad product portfolio puts the Company's products in a substantial portion of a customer's home through kitchen, bathroom and closet offerings. Dimora is able to successfully service both small and large customers through a high-touch direct sales model along with industry leading fill rates. The intimate relationship with customers allows the Company to stay in front of evolving industry trends and focus on new product development.

"Our team is thankful for the opportunity to partner with The Jordan Company for the past four years," said Gottlieb. "With their guidance and support, Dimora Brands has continued its growth into a leader in kitchen and bath products. We expect to enjoy the benefits of Clearlake's deep experience in building products and their insights into operational excellence as we continue to build on our successes."

Mike Denvir, Partner of TJC, commented: "Greg and the rest of the team at Dimora have been incredible partners with us for nearly five years. They have created a growth-oriented business model and a team culture unrivaled in their industry. They are proven winners and we are excited to see them continue to grow and evolve in partnership with Clearlake."

The transaction is expected to close in December subject to customary closing conditions. Baird served as financial advisor to Dimora and Nomura Securities Co. served as an advisor to the Board of Directors. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Dimora.

About Dimora BrandsDimora Brands operates the leading brands in cabinet hardware, door hardware, faucets, accessories, and related products. Its two operating divisions, Top Knobs and Hardware Resources, are known for the industry's best product offering and service. Each of Dimora Brands' divisions proudly serves kitchen cabinet dealers, kitchen and bath showrooms, custom cabinet makers, independent hardware stores, other customers, and the design community. Dimora Brands' collection of industry-leading brands includes: Top Knobs, Atlas Homeware, Vesta, Watermark Designs, Water Street Brass, Du Verre, Hardware Resources, Jeffrey Alexander, Elements, Task Lighting, North Point Cabinetry and KasaWare. For more information, please visit www.dimorabrands.com.

About The Jordan CompanyTJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.thejordancompany.com.

