The Joint Corp. And Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reach An Agreement To Bring Chiropractic Care To Military Bases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) - Get Report, the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic ® network, has reached an agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to provide on-installation chiropractic care to members of the military and their families. The initial target sites include Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Ariz., MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Fla. and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton, New Jersey.

The rigors of military training and deployment are taxing on the body. Chiropractic adjustments seek to restore alignment and improve joint movement and nerve function. The Department of Manpower and Reserve Affairs conducted a trial to determine if chiropractic care can ease lower back pain in troops. The results of the trial found a five percent increase in isometric strength and a 14 percent increase in endurance among members of the military who received chiropractic adjustments. The trial report notes "chiropractic care improves key fitness characteristics among active-duty service members with lower back pain."

"As part of this new relationship with the Exchange, we're proud to offer even more convenience to our patients and their families of the armed services," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Our members of the military put their bodies through extraordinary stresses in the performance of their duties. The benefits of chiropractic care can positively impact and enhance their overall wellness, as they carry out their role in defending our nation."

The Exchange operates more than 4,900 facilities in more than 30 countries, 50 states, four U.S. territories ( Guam, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa) and the District of Columbia and serves an eligible customer base of 33 million active-duty and retired service members and their families.

"Having served five overseas tours, I have seen firsthand the toll military life can put on the body. I have personally experienced how chiropractic care helps restore movement and reduce discomfort to the body brought on from serving in the Armed Forces," said Major Barrett McNabb, U.S. Army (Retired) and multi-unit owner at The Joint Chiropractic. "I'm proud to be part of an organization working to serve this special group through this new relationship with the Exchange in offering convenient chiropractic services on base."

In addition to serving military members directly on base, The Joint Chiropractic honors members of the military nationwide through its Military Appreciation Program. The year-round program offers active and retired military personnel, National Guard and Veterans, as well as their immediate families, an initial visit for only $19, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The program also reduces pricing by $10 for a monthly wellness plan or chiropractic care package.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from enlisted to officer to retired, can improve their quality of life through routine chiropractic care.

To find one of our chiropractors near you, visit thejoint.com.

