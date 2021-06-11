The Joint Chiropractic Opens First Clinic In Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (JYNT) - Get Report, the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic ® network, today announced the opening of its first clinic in the state of Michigan. The Joint Chiropractic - North Ann Arbor is located at 2627 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor. The Joint continues to expand access to chiropractic care with a retail footprint that now extends to 35 states.

"Our continued growth demonstrates the increasing consumer demand for routine and affordable chiropractic care," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO The Joint Corp. "We're pleased to now be offering residents of Michigan convenient access to seek pain relief and a path to a healthier lifestyle."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint ChiropracticThe Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business StructureThe Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by Midwest JYNT Chiropractic, PC and managed by Leach Holdings, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-joint-chiropractic-opens-first-clinic-in-michigan-301310499.html

SOURCE The Joint Corp.