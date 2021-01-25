The Jim Henson Company Officially Begins Production Of New Fraggle Rock Series In Calgary, Alberta

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jim Henson Company will begin production on its new Fraggle Rock series in Calgary, Canada on January 25th, thanks to a coordinated effort from Calgary's government officials Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation; and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi who made the province's attractive production rebate and COVID-19 mitigation efforts too appealing to pass up.

Chris Lytton, COO, of The Jim Henson Company explained, "In summer of 2020, with the COVID pandemic in full swing, the pressure was on for us to find a home where we could produce our green-lit series Fraggle Rock. We were delighted to discover the Calgary Film Centre, a first-class facility that could accommodate our timing. And when we learned of Alberta's fantastic rebate structure, Calgary became the obvious choice. We are so grateful to Mayor Nenshi and Minister Schweitzer for welcoming Fraggle Rock back to Canada."

"It's great news for Calgary and Alberta," said Mayor Nenshi. "We are very proud of the talent in our film sector here, as well as Calgary's reputation as a world leader in the art of puppetry. How exciting that Jim Henson's vision is being continued right here. I can't wait to see the further adventures of the Fraggles and the Doozers, with a Calgary touch!"

The Alberta minister who oversees the rebate is Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. "I grew up with Fraggle Rock, and I'm excited that a new generation will get to experience a new vision of the show, filmed right here in Calgary. Alberta's plentiful advantages in scenery, location and talent, as well as our Film and Television Tax Credit, mean that we are just scratching the surface of our potential as a global hub for film and television productions."

The new Fraggle Rock series is produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency. The series will reunite the original stars - Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt - for new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce the new series for The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and long-time Henson collaborator John Tartaglia ( Splash and Bubbles, Johnny and the Sprites) are also executive producing. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson ( New Girl, American Dad, Community) are attached to executive produce and write. Rita Peruggi ( The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Yo Gabba Gabba!) will produce. Dave Goelz ("Boober," "Uncle Travelling Matt") and Karen Prell ("Red") are also attached as co-executive producers. Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer for the series.

About The Jim Henson CompanyThe Jim Henson Company has remained a leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. Henson's most recent television credits include Earth to Ned for Disney+, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! for Apple TV+, and the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The Company is currently in production on the upcoming series Harriet the Spy and a reboot of Fraggle Rock, both for Apple TV+, as well as Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jim-henson-company-officially-begins-production-of-new-fraggle-rock-series-in-calgary-alberta-301213723.html

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company