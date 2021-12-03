The James Bond Film Guide, From Hero Collector, Is The Definitive Guide To All 25 Bond Films

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Bond Film Guide is a new 296-page authorized guide to all 25 official James Bond films.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Bond Film Guide is a new 296-page authorized guide to all 25 official James Bond films. It will be available December 14 from Hero Collector Books.

From 1962's Dr. No to 2021's No Time To Die, the book takes the reader through six decades of one of the longest-running film series in history. Featuring nearly 500 photographs from the 007 archive, including posters and movie images, each film is explored in detail, from the plots and characters to the iconic vehicles and unforgettable gadgets that made cinematic history.

The book provides a complete and beautifully illustrated companion to the greatest action films ever made, and includes both iconic and rare imagery specially selected for the book.

Will Lawrence, author of Blood, Sweat and Bond: Behind the Scenes of Spectre, and James Bond's DB5, delivers an indispensable guide to one of the entertainment industry's greatest film franchises. The James Bond Film Guide costs $34.95 and is available at www.herocollector.com

