The Jacobson Group And Aon Conduct Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study

The first-quarter 2021 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study, conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, is open through January 29, 2021. The study has provided valuable insights on insurance labor trends since 2009 and is regarded as an accurate predictor of the industry's staffing outlook.

"The insurance industry grappled with a rapidly changing business climate in 2020. However, despite the events of the past year, insurance employment remained relatively stable," says Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of Jacobson. "As insurers focus on future opportunities, they must evaluate their existing staffing and recruiting strategies and adapt to support new priorities. The results from our study help leaders understand the trajectory of the insurance talent climate and strategize for success."

Carriers across all sectors of the insurance industry are invited to complete the survey. Participation is confidential, and detailed results will be distributed to all participants at no cost. To complete the survey, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2021Q1LaborStudy.

The survey results and analysis will be discussed in a complimentary webinar on February 11, 2021. All members of the insurance community are welcome to attend. To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2021Q1LaborStudyWebinar.

