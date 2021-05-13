The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Webcast Of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) - Get Report will conduct its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Speaking on the call will be Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released the morning of the call at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers ® , Jif ® and Milk-Bone ® and new favorites like Café Bustelo ® , Smucker's ® Uncrustables ® and Rachael Ray ® Nutrish ® . By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray ®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jm-smucker-co-announces-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301291279.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.