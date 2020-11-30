The Integer Group® Names Gail Obaseki As Director Of Diversity, Equality And Inclusion

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integer Group ® , the world's leading commerce agency and a key member of Omnicom Group Inc., has appointed Gail Obaseki as Director of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DEI). Her new role spans Integer's U.S. network of agencies, including Bentonville, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Los Angeles and New York. Obaseki is reporting to Ellen Cook, CEO for The Integer Group.

Working closely with Integer's executive leadership team, network HR group, and DEI Council, Obaseki will lead efforts to evaluate and enhance Integer's strategies and initiatives, ensuring the agency's DEI-specific mission is prioritized and inherent to its DNA. As part of this strategy, a focus will be placed on Recruitment & Hiring, Inspiration & Education, Inclusive Culture, Community & Partnership, and Inclusive Work.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Obaseki brings with her a wealth of advertising agency leadership from TracyLocke and JWT, where she focused on people, processes and excellence in execution. Most recently at TracyLocke, Obaseki led Diversity and Inclusion efforts and Employee Onboarding, as well as Production Services, Project Management, Creative Resourcing, Field Marketing Management, and Studio Services. Because of her background, Obaseki has always been an advocate for marginalized people, including BIPOC, women and the LGBTQ community, working to ensure all have a seat at the proverbial table and that their voices are heard. From being part of the first wave of Black students to integrate her hometown schools, to protesting against the Vietnam War and Apartheid, to building bridges through mentorship and creating safe spaces within corporate agencies, Obaseki's history has been one filled with balancing revolution and progressivism with steady and deliberate change from within.

"We are thrilled Gail has joined our team, bringing incredible passion and dedication to seeing her colleagues thrive by feeling supported," said Ellen Cook, CEO of The Integer Group. "Gail will insist on accountability to push Integer forward as an agency made up of creative and innovative talent from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, who recognize, respect, and maximize everyone's contribution. There is much more work to be done, and we are fully committed to this next chapter of advancing our mission: to create a truly diverse and inclusive environment for our employees and to deliver great work that works for clients that is truly reflective of the world today."

Added Obaseki: "I am extremely excited to join The Integer Group, as we continue to create an environment in which diversity, equality, and inclusion are not just present but a foundational pillar of who we are and what we do. And where every person of every race, gender identity, orientation, background, and situation feels safe and valued. As a leading commerce agency, we also understand that we have a responsibility to ourselves as well as a responsibility to our clients and our communities, to affect change and to lead with empathy. We are committed to this responsibility and eager to take action."

About The Integer Group ®

Integer is the Growth Company. We believe in the power of data-fueled intelligence to ignite creativity that captures true value for our clients—turning demand into tangible sales results. Our work starts conversations, creates connections and drives conversion that can be measured and optimized in real time through our core capabilities: Retail Experience Design, Retail Marketing, eCommerce & Social Commerce, Connected Commerce Media, Brand Communications & Activation, and Technology & Innovation.

Integer is a key member of Omnicom Group Inc. and Omnicom Commerce Group, and serves as the commerce arm of TBWA\Worldwide. With more than 1,000 data and culture-driven associates in 22 offices around the globe, we are all commonly focused on growth for clients, including AT&T, FedEx, Frito-Lay, Michelin, Nestlé, P&G, PepsiCo, Starbucks and more.

www.integer.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Report ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

