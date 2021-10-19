The Institute For Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS) Is Proud To Welcome Dr. Melissa Yih To Their Staten Island Practice

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS) is thrilled to announce that Melissa C. Yih, MD has joined their practice and will head their new, state-of-the-art location in Staten Island.

"Dr. Yih brings a tremendous amount of experience to our clinical practice and our valued IRMS patients." ( Debbra A. Keegan, MD - Clinical Director IRMS)

Dr. Yih is Board Certified in both Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and has been practicing since 2002. She received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her medical degree from The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at The University of Vermont. She completed her Obstetrics & Gynecology residency and her clinical fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New York-Presbyterian Weill Medical College of Cornell University. Highly regarded by her peers and patients alike, Dr. Yih has been the recipient of numerous accolades including the Healthy Living Top Doctor's Award, Philadelphia Life Top Physicians, USA - NJ Top Doctor's Award, as well as, South Jersey Magazine Top Doctor's list.

Dr. Yih is a compassionate advocate for access to care and believes in creating an educated & empowered patient.

"I went into this field of medicine because helping a patient create a family is one of the most fulfilling things that one can do in medicine. My job is to educate patients so they can make an informed decision about what works for their family planning interests." (Dr. Melissa Yih)

IRMS is a world-class fertility center with offices in New Jersey & New York. Dr. Yih joins a highly experienced team of Reproductive Endocrinologists & Embryologists - innovators in the field of infertility, who have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, & NYU.

Dr. Yih is excited to see patients in our Staten Island office, as well as, offering convenient telemedicine appointments.

Appointments can be booked via www.irms.com or by calling 718-697-0255

