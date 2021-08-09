The Institute For Advanced Laser Dentistry Unveils Dedicated Clinical Training Center For The LANAP® And LAPIP™ Protocols

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD) held the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony announcing its new clinical training center. The IALD Clinical Training Center will be the location of hands-on, live-patient training for the LANAP® and LAPIP™ protocols with the PerioLase ® MVP-7 ™ dental laser. The PerioLase MVP-7 is manufactured by Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

New IALD dedicated clinical training facility for LANAP & LAPIP protocols donates $750,000 of free treatment annually.

The IALD, a not-for-profit corporation focusing on dental laser training and research, was recognized by the County of Los Angeles, the District and the City of Cerritos for its ongoing service to the community at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the critical role the clinical training center has in the successful treatment of gum disease. The IALD donates over $750,000 of treatment every year to local patients suffering from gum disease. As part of the training experience, patients receive comprehensive exams, x-rays, LANAP surgery and a year of follow up care at no cost to the patient.

"We are honored by the recognition from our community for our service," remarked Robert H. Gregg, DDS, Founder and Program Director of the IALD. "With the dedicated clinical training center, we can efficiently offer complimentary treatment to over a hundred local residents each year."

"I have had gum disease for over 20 years and just kept putting off treatment because it was so painful and expensive," states Tanya, a patient treated through the IALD's LANAP training program. "LANAP treatment was so different. There wasn't any pain and my gums feel so much healthier. I'm so happy and thankful for this program and recommend it even for scared patients like me!"

"Our guiding words at the IALD are 'It's All About The Patient ™'," mentions Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, CEO and Training Director for the IALD. "Not only are we treating patients in our community, but also patients worldwide benefit as more doctors receive training on safe and effective techniques using the PerioLase ® MVP-7 ™ for the LANAP and LAPIP protocols."

The IALD received formal awards, proclamations, and acknowledgements from:

Senator Bob J. Archuleta , California State Senate, 32nd Senate District

, California State Senate, 32nd Senate District Congresswoman Linda Sanchez , Representative for California's 38th congressional district

, Representative for 38th congressional district Assemblywoman Christina Garcia , California State Assembly, 58 th Assembly District

, California State Assembly, 58 th Assembly District Supervisor Janice Hahn , 4 th district Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

, 4 th district Board of Supervisors Mayor Grace Hu and Mayor Pro Tem Chuong Vo from the City of Cerritos, California

and Mayor Pro Tem from the Desmond Thompson , Cerritos Chamber of Commerce

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY (IALD): The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is ADA CERP and AGD PACE accredited, and is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs. The IALD's ultimate goal is for the percentage of patients seeking treatment for periodontitis to reach the percentage of patients seeking general dental care. www.theiald.com.

