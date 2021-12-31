The Installed Base Of Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Systems Will Reach 8.3 Million Units Worldwide By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global installed base of active construction equipment (CE) OEM telematics systems reached almost 4.1 million units in 2020. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 8.3 million units worldwide in 2025. This includes all CE telematics systems sold by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players. The European market accounted for around 0.7 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2020. The North American market is somewhat larger than the European. The Rest of the World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings for their customers. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines. Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide . "Caterpillar was the first to surpass the milestone of 1 million connected assets", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight. He adds that Caterpillar and Komatsu are also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturers in terms of market share. "The remaining top-5 construction equipment OEM telematics players are SANY, Volvo Construction Equipment and JCB", continued Mr. Andersson.

Hitachi Construction Machinery and Deere & Company also have installed bases in the hundreds of thousands. Other notable OEMs offering CE telematics solutions include Bobcat (Doosan), Doosan Infracore (Hyundai), Liebherr, Terex, Hyundai Construction Equipment, CNH Industrial, JLG Industries and Tadano. "All of these players have installed bases in the tens of thousands of telematics units deployed on various types of construction equipment, either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners", concluded Mr. Andersson.

Key Highlights:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

New data on construction equipment sales and market shares

Comprehensive overview of the construction equipment telematics value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 26 construction equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2025

Who should read this report?

The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the market for OEM-provided construction equipment telematics systems. Whether you are an equipment manufacturer, telematics vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Construction equipment telematics solutions1.1 Introduction to CE telematics1.2 CE telematics infrastructure1.2.1 CE segment1.2.2 GNSS segment1.2.3 Network segment1.2.4 Backoffice segment1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment1.3 Construction equipment management1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics1.4 Equipment operator management1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring1.5 Worksite management1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends2.1 Market analysis2.1.1 The global construction equipment market2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market2.2 Market drivers and barriers2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment2.2.2 Regulatory environment2.2.3 Competitive environment2.2.4 Technology environment2.3 Value chain analysis2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players2.3.2 Telematics industry players2.3.3 Telecom industry players2.3.4 IT industry players2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles3.1 Bobcat (Doosan)3.2 Caterpillar3.3 CNH Industrial3.4 Deere & Company3.5 Doosan Infracore (Hyundai)3.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery3.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment3.8 JCB3.9 Komatsu3.10 Liebherr3.11 Volvo Construction Equipment3.12 Other construction equipment OEMs3.12.1 Bell Equipment3.12.2 BOMAG3.12.3 JLG Industries3.12.4 Kobelco3.12.5 Kubota3.12.6 Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)3.12.7 LiuGong3.12.8 Mahindra & Mahindra3.12.9 Manitowoc 3.12.10 Mecalac 3.12.11 SANY 3.12.12 Tadano 3.12.13 Takeuchi 3.12.14 Terex 3.12.15 Wacker Neuson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7a7j8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-installed-base-of-construction-equipment-oem-telematics-systems-will-reach-8-3-million-units-worldwide-by-2025--301452304.html

SOURCE Research and Markets