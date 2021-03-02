The Innovative Technology Behind MobiCard: How It Works (UX)

Check out MobiCard's updated app, available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiCard, the exclusive and revolutionary digital business card platform exchange for seamless networking, announces it has updated the MobiCard Mobile App and is now live on the App Store and Google Play. The update overhauls the app's user experience and includes UI updates, visual changes, and improvements to functionality, grammar, and text.

MobiCard is a revolutionary digital business card platform that allows anyone to create multiple business cards to share with potential clients. They can also receive notifications of when someone has viewed or shared their card with others, and then easily keep track of the data, all from one simple app.

Version 1.4 features fixes and improvements including:

Facebook Login issue fixed

Audio recording (up to 5 minutes)

User can upload their profile image

Help section reroutes to FAQs when clicked

Now user can search their card by contact number

Edit Card issue fixed

Background recording play issue is fixed on Edit Card page

The new MobiCard app is available for download free with nearly five-star ratings on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Sharing and distributing business cards has never been easier.

Experience the significant return on investment and more strategic, intentional networking with MobiCard.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game-changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

