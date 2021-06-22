The Influencer Marketing Factory Ranks 3rd In Clutch's Top 100 Fastest Growth Companies

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific social media engagement has given rise to the "influencer phenomenon," where individuals of distinctive character, looks, and talent draw towards themselves a considerable number of spectators.

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific social media engagement has given rise to the "influencer phenomenon," where individuals of distinctive character, looks, and talent draw towards themselves a considerable number of spectators. The Influencer Marketing Factory believes that where there's an audience, there's an opportunity to bring any product or service to the spotlight!

The Influencer Marketing Factory keeps tabs on all the widely followed YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, or Instagram influencers who could provide its clients with a unique promotional avenue. Influencer marketing, after all, combines the efficacy of word-of-mouth with the grandeur of celebrity endorsement, which makes any promoted product or service seem extravagant and yet very accessible.

The Influencer Marketing Factory made a notable impact with several esteemed names in the market. As if that is not rewarding enough already, it has ranked highly on the list of fastest-growing companies on Clutch.

"We are honored to have been recognized by Clutch as a Top B2B Company and to rank third in Clutch's Top 100 Fastest Growth Companies." - Alessandro Bogliari, CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory

In the year 2020 alone, the agency experienced a staggering growth of 225.11%. Of course, this would not have been possible without its fantastic clients and a great team.

About Clutch:

Clutch is a global platform whose seasoned analysts verify and organize client reviews for B2B firms. Every year, agencies that are top-rated on the platform and that have exhibited a significant rise in revenue are listed and ranked in the Clutch 100 for Fastest Growth.

About The Influencer Marketing Factory:

The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

