The Inevitable Return Of Zippers And Buttons

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While there may not be an official return-to-the-new-norm date, one thing is for certain; Americans are beginning to rebuild their closet for the inevitable comeback and seeking new transitional pieces from their overly worn pandemic sweats.

Haggar Clothing Co. is providing the much-needed solution for back-to-occasion wear.

Haggar Clothing Co., America's leading men's dress pant and apparel brand, is providing the much-needed solution for back-to-occasion wear. With products such as the Cool Right® Performance Flex Pant, Haggar fulfills the new demand with innovative features including four-way stretch fabrics, comfort waistbands, moisture-wicking properties, wash & wear products, and eco-friendly yarns.

Over the past month, Haggar has seen a revival of business in both dress and casual wear. Traffic in retail stores and sales of Haggar products have rebounded earlier than expected and beyond what the company originally anticipated with numbers that approach, or even exceed, their 2019 sales performance.

"Weddings, graduations, and other events that were once postponed are now being planned, creating a sales surge for jackets, dress pants, and khakis. Our data and sales results tell us that people are growing confident about going out and are feeling the need to socialize," said Michael Stitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Haggar Clothing Co. "People want to ease back into the look they once wore with fresh new clothing that has greater comfort and easier care. Haggar is fulfilling that need."

Haggar has seen a substantial sales increase for their suits, dress pants, and iron-free khaki products for which they're well known. Sales in March 2021 were 58% higher than in February. Notably, nationwide purchases of Haggar products over the last two weeks were within 10% of pre-pandemic numbers.

And then there's the practical matter of a wardrobe refresh. Whether it's the change in physique à la "the COVID-15" that is prompting the over-indexing sales of larger sizes that Haggar data illustrates, or the very real fact that many are interviewing for their next career move, one thing is for certain - people need new clothes for specific occasions in their life.

"Clothes don't make the person, but they make the first impression. You're not going to show up to your first date or interview in your 2020 sweats," said Tony Anzovino, Chief Merchandising and Sourcing Officer, Haggar Clothing Co. "You're going to dress even better than the occasion calls for. It's the old saying, 'dress for the job you want.'"

The country is still on the road to recovery, and though COVID-19 may not be eradicated, consumers are feeling confident, optimistic, and eager for a sense of familiarity of a pre-pandemic world. Haggar expects that confidence will continue to build and is pleased to provide fashion-right, comfortable, easy-care clothing to American consumers over the months to come.

Haggar's Cool Right® Performance Flex, Iron Free Premium Khaki™, Premium Comfort Dress Pants, and J.M. Haggar™ Suit Separates are available at Haggar.com and fine stores everywhere.

About Haggar Clothing Co. Beginning in a one-room office in Dallas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of men's fine dress pants and slacks into one of the most recognized apparel brands in the market. Haggar has over 30 brand-owned retail locations, a robust direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, and its products are sold in over 10,000 stores throughout North America.

Haggar is the #1 selling dress pant brand in America and the #2 best-selling casual pant brand in America 1. Since 2018, Haggar has received the annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability award.

Haggar Clothing Co. a division of Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA), a global powerhouse and one of the world's leading fashion clothing and lifestyle accessories companies. More information available at Haggar.com and Randa.net.

