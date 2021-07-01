The Impact Factor And Immediacy Index Rise For AACC's Journal Clinical Chemistry, Reflecting The Journal's Groundbreaking COVID-19 Research

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that both the impact factor and immediacy index of its journal Clinical...

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that both the impact factor and immediacy index of its journal Clinical Chemistry have risen to 8.327 and 8.729, respectively, in the 2020 Clarivate Analytics Journal Citation Reports. These rankings reaffirm that Clinical Chemistry is the top journal on medical laboratory technology—a position it has held for years—and speak to the impact that the journal's science has had on patient care, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laboratory medicine is essential to high quality healthcare and quality of life—something that has never been more evident than over the past year and a half as the world has grappled with COVID-19. Throughout the course of the pandemic, clinical laboratory testing has played, and continues to play, a central role in managing the virus's spread. And as the leading international journal of laboratory medicine, Clinical Chemistry has been committed to driving progress in coronavirus testing by highlighting innovative research at the forefront of the field. The journal has also continued to publish peer-reviewed papers that advance the full gamut of clinical testing for conditions ranging from diabetes to cancer to heart disease. These papers are selected based on the novelty of their findings as well as the rigorousness of the scientific work they detail.

Clinical Chemistry's impact factor and immediacy index are a testament to the journal's significant influence, as well as the relevance and timeliness of the research it publishes. A journal's impact factor is determined by the number of times articles published in the journal are cited over a two-year period, while the immediacy index is determined by the journal citations in a single calendar year. Both are calculated by Clarivate Analytics, a recognized authority for evaluating the usefulness of a journal.

"We at AACC are excited to see Clinical Chemistry's impact factor and immediacy index climb," said AACC CEO Mark J. Golden. "This is a sign that the journal is succeeding in its mission to provide clinical laboratory professionals with the vital scientific information they need to combat COVID-19, and to continue solving other challenging patient health problems."

About AACCDedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

Clinical Chemistry ( clinchem.org) is the leading international journal of laboratory medicine, featuring nearly 400 peer-reviewed studies every year that help patients get accurate diagnoses and essential care. This vital research is advancing areas of healthcare ranging from genetic testing and drug monitoring to pediatrics and appropriate test utilization.

