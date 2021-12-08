The IMDb Top 10 Movies Of 2021 (image Credit: IMDb)

IMDb ( www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 Movies and TV Shows of 2021. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of the most popular movies and TV shows by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005352/en/

IMDb Announces Top 10 Movies and TV Shows of 2021. To visit the IMDb Best of 2021 section, go to: https://www.imdb.com/best-of. (photo credit: IMDb)

IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2021*

*Among the movies released in the U.S. in 2021, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2021*

*The 10 TV shows airing in 2021 that consistently ranked highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout the year. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

"Entertainment fans rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch, and these 10 movies and TV shows were the most popular with our users in a notable year for entertainment," said Brian Carver, head of data licensing for IMDb. "Our database of hundreds of millions of items proved to be a resource for fans and professionals wanting to learn more about the stars and creators of these and other breakthrough movies and TV shows on IMDb and IMDbPro, as well as the third-party companies that leverage our data-licensing business to enhance their own services."

"We see a thematic trend in this year's top movies on IMDb and IMDbPro, with stories centered around survivors in extraordinary circumstances breaking through, including Denis Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's Dune, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder's Justice League and Army of the Dead," said Keith Simanton, managing editor for IMDbPro. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe, always popular with IMDb users, lands three spots on our list of the most popular TV and streaming series with WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We loved seeing IMDb and IMDbPro users discover new shows like Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, and Squid Game this year, reminding us that when it comes to entertainment, fans are always looking for creativity and originality in storytelling."

The IMDb Best of 2021 section features a variety of additional year-end Top 10 lists as well as retrospective photo galleries, trailers, original videos (including an upcoming In Memoriam video), and more year-end coverage. To visit the IMDb Best of 2021 section, go to: https://www.imdb.com/best-of.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best "known for;" IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The IMDbPro Discover tool empowers members to search for entertainment industry professionals based on a variety of key data, experience, and expertise, including credit details, representation, and awards received. With more than 25 new search filters and more than 11 million professional name pages, IMDbPro Discover was created for established industry decision-makers, including casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners, and department heads. IMDbPro Discover includes advanced features to customize, export, and share dynamic lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005352/en/