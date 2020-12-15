The Hype Is Real - Sumo Citrus®, The World's Most Loved Fruit Returns To Stores January 2021

Expertly Cultivated And Meticulously Pampered For Eight Months By Expert California Farmers, This Year's Sumo Citrus Are Expected To Be Among The Tastiest Fruit Ever Produced

DINUBA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Citrus is bound to be the most snackable fruit of 2021! Right now, freshly ripened Sumo Citrus are dangling from California trees waiting to be hand-harvested with care. By early-January they'll be piled high in stores across the country, waiting for fans to fill their first bag at the beginning of the season. For those who know, this is the time of year to celebrate the coming of the world's most loved fruit.

Grown by experts with over a decade of experience, Sumo Citrus originated in Japan in the 1970's where it became known as the "dekopon" in reference to its distinctive top knot. Since then, passionate growers in California have dedicated decades to perfecting the fruit in the United States, leading to its enormous size and incredible taste.

" A huge amount of hard work and dedication goes into each and every Sumo Citrus," said Scott Owens, General Manager for Sumo Citrus. " Our expert growers go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality possible and this year is no different."

Immediately recognizable from its unique looks - it's no wonder Sumo Citrus has the most loyal fans of any fruit variety. In addition to its top knot, there are a multitude of ways that Sumo Citrus sets itself apart. Known for its unmatched sweetness and texture, Sumo Citrus is enormous, shockingly easy-to-peel, seedless, and not messy, making for a perfect healthy snack. With all of these unique characteristics, Sumo Citrus is one of the few things that actually lives up to the hype. Sumo Citrus fans have been counting down the days until the world's favorite fruit is in stores again - the wait ends in January!

" It's funny," Owens continued. " Every year the hype and anticipation for Sumo Citrus season seems to surpass the year before, but this year in particular people seem to be looking for a bright spot and something that brings them joy and comfort. After months of hard work, we're hoping this crop of Sumo Citrus can add a little bit of extra joy for our customers who need it most."

More than ever before, it's vital to stay healthy this winter season and keep our immune systems boosted. As a perfect, healthy snack, either at home or on the go, each Sumo Citrus packs 163% of your recommended daily amount of Vitamin C along with 3g of dietary fiber.

If you haven't tried one yet, January is your chance. Fair warning, Sumo Citrus is only available for four months out of the year (January-April), so stock up while you can.

For once, the hype is real.

ABOUT SUMO CITRUS Sumo Citrus is one of the world's largest and sweetest mandarins, celebrated for its incredible taste and distinct looks. Originally from Japan, Sumo Citrus has made its way to the US to be grown by dedicated growers who pamper the fruit every year and make sure that each Sumo Citrus meets the highest standards. Compared to standard oranges, the legendary Sumo Citrus is the ultimate citrus experience. They are easy to peel, seedless, super-sweet, juicy and make for a perfect no-mess snack. Available nationwide annually January to April. #sumocitrus #thehypeisreal

