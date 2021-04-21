The HydraFacial® Company Launches New Vita-C Booster With Murad®

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today their second collaboration with Murad™, the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products backed by wellness, setting a new standard for high performance...

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today their second collaboration with Murad™, the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products backed by wellness, setting a new standard for high performance skincare.

As a continuation of their partnership, Murad and HydraFacial are launching the first-ever Vitamin C Booster for HydraFacial. This intensive glycolic acid and vitamin C booster accelerates surface renewal and minimizes the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation for dramatically brighter, smoother, healthier-looking skin. Powered by Murad's clinically proven Vita-C complex, the booster contains gold-stabilized vitamin C for greater stability and potency. The brands launched their first booster featuring Retinol earlier this year.

HydraFacial uses a patented hydradermabrasion technology to deeply cleanse, painlessly extract, and intensely hydrate the skin. The Murad Vita-C Booster can be added to HydraFacial treatments providing additional customization and targeted results for consumers seeking to minimize the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Providing continued results at home, the Vita-C Booster is also available in the Vita-C Rapid Brightening System containing Murad's Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, Essential-C Cleanser, and Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector.

"We're excited to expand our portfolio of customized treatment solutions even more with an additional Murad Booster for HydraFacial," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "This new booster will continue to offer HydraFacial clients and consumers the opportunity to experience Dr. Murad's lifelong commitment to science-backed wellness combined with our HydraFacial history of empowering people to face life face first with both instant and lasting results."

"We're thrilled to see Murad's partnership with HydraFacial continue and expand into never-been-done treatments for our clients," said Dr. Howard Murad, Founder of Murad. "Throughout my career I've striven to provide the highest standard of ingredients, efficacy and results - this new vitamin C booster supplies just that. Through HydraFacial's patented hydradermabrasion technology paired with our exclusive gold-stabilized vitamin C and glycolic acid serum for enhanced stability, efficacy and potency, we are inventing a new standard for skincare."

Treat yourself to a HydraFacial with the Murad Vita-C Booster by finding a local HydraFacial provider near you.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial™ Company is an experiential, non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes.

HydraFacial ® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 16,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com .

About MuradIn 1989, Los Angeles-based dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

