The HydraFacial Company Announces Expansion Of The HydraFacial CONNECT Certification Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial Company announced today that the HydraFacial CONNECT certification program is now expanding and available to esthetic professionals nationwide. This past month, the program successfully graduated its first class of CONNECT Masters, the highest distinction in the certification program.

HydraFacial CONNECT launched in July 2020 as a first of its kind, 3-level industry certification program to advance esthetic professionals' skills and give them respect, recognition, and rewards. HydraFacial CONNECT bridges skin health expertise with influencing, selling, and marketing skills, providing a 360 degree approach to esthetic education.

"HydraFacial CONNECT Certification is designed to engage and empower the licensed skin and beauty health expert who strives to be at the top of their craft," said Joanna Ebbers, Vice President, Training & Education. "Participants not only expand their aesthetic industry knowledge but are challenged to step up & hone their hospitality skills while gaining expanded business and leadership competency. CONNECT participants build a network of peers, business leaders, and beauty health professionals from around the globe making this an enriching and transformative experience."

HydraFacial CONNECT curriculum is industry agnostic and includes content from many other brands, including Murad, Alastin, Sente, and Hydropeptide. This certification is a robust combination of content spanning all areas of the aesthetic industry while also offering a comprehensive business skills-based program that truly differentiates it from other industry offerings. With a growing library of resources, CONNECT has quickly set a new standard for esthetic education; at the same time, HydraFacial is creating a strong peer network with mentoring and training opportunities.

"My journey this past year through The HydraFacial CONNECT Certification has been absolutely incredible," said Kim Jones-Bell, the first CONNECT Master graduate. "I now feel more confident in promoting and upselling all my services. I always knew HydraFacial was an exceptional brand but working hands on with the team during this program opened my eyes on how much more I can grow my business."

Education is a significant area of investment for The HydraFacial Company, starting with the 8 experience centers around the globe including Long Beach, Orlando, Chicago, Dallas, Tokyo, Shanghai, Madrid, and coming soon in London. In addition to the CONNECT certification, HydraFacial has also created a robust training curriculum for all providers and HydraFacialists - with both in-center and virtual training events. HydraFacial CONNECT is a blended learning experience including self-paced learning, personalized coaching, and in-person training opportunities.

About the CONNECT program:

Participants move through the trainings at their own pace - can pause and resume anytime throughout the program.

With each level, content grows increasingly more advanced and participants will finish with a depth of knowledge in each area (training, selling, and marketing).

Throughout the certification, participants will submit skills assessments for review by HydraFacial master trainers for live personalized feedback.

The HydraFacial Company will also help to highlight and provide exposure through their owned media channels.

Top level Certified CONNECT Master estheticians will gain access to unique experiences and opportunities within the industry.

Exclusive opportunities for top participants including CONNECT Master Meetings as well as priority registration to participate in initiatives such as Glowvolution and EstiPalooza

To register for the CONNECT certification, visit connect.hydrafacial.com.

About The HydraFacial CompanyThe HydraFacial Company is an experiential, non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes.

HydraFacial ® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 15,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

HydraFacial Product Contact: EvolveMKD | HydraFacial@evolvemkd.com The HydraFacial Company Contact: HydraFacialPR@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hydrafacial-company-announces-expansion-of-the-hydrafacial-connect-certification-program-301263029.html

