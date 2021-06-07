The Honey Baked Ham Company® Introduces New Menu Selections

ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Honey Baked Ham Company® announced a series of new menu innovations including mouth-watering family meals and sides to share. The new Summer Meal Packs, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches and HoneyBaked Beans are the perfect solution for ready-to-go summer meals as people enjoy getting back together.

"We're always looking for ways we can introduce new HoneyBaked originals to our menu," said Jo Ann Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Over the last year we've been testing new products, like our signature baked beans recipe, to give families more meal options. We continue to be committed to creating convenient, delicious, quality dishes that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere."

Families can purchase these brand-new seasonal items from their local HoneyBaked® store starting June 7:

Summer Meal Packs -

The Summer Meal Packs offer a variety of options including a signature meat choice of ham, turkey, two heat-and-serve sides like Cheesy Potatoes au Gratin and Tuscan-style Broccoli, and Kings Hawaiian® rolls. Each bundle is curated to serve four to six people.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich -

The HoneyBaked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich is piled high with tender and juicy pulled pork, slathered with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and finished with Duke's mayo and pickle chips.

Build Your Own BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich 6 Pack -

HoneyBaked's BBQ Pulled Pork is also included in a Summer Meal Pack option featuring three pounds of pre-cooked HoneyBaked BBQ Pork Roast (just heat & serve), a side of pickle chips, six rolls and a one-pound fresh deli side - either Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss.

HoneyBaked Beans -

The HoneyBaked Beans heat-and-serve side dish includes a blend of great northern beans and black-eyed peas with Honey Baked Ham in a zesty sauce.

This summer, HoneyBaked is also testing a few additional menu items that customers in select markets can enjoy:

HoneyBaked Lettuce Wraps -

The Keto-Friendly HoneyBaked Lettuce Wraps feature savory Honey Baked Ham or Turkey Breast, crispy bacon and fresh vegetables wrapped in crisp, green leaf lettuce. The Ham Bacon and Swiss, and Turkey Bacon Ranch Wraps are available for lunch and catering. Available in select store locations in Florida , Georgia , North Carolina and Texas .

, , and . Take 'N Bake Sliders -

The Take 'N Bake Sliders are a tasty option for dinner or any summer gathering, and feature Kings Hawaiian rolls layered with Honey Baked Ham or Turkey , Swiss cheese, a sweet and savory brown sugar garlic butter and a side of pickle chips. Available in select store locations in Michigan and Illinois . Serves 4.

Customers are encouraged to order their HoneyBaked favorites in advance using HoneyBaked's Buy Online Pickup In Store or Curbside service to save time. Visit https://pickup.honeybaked.com/ to place an order. Curbside service is available at select stores.

For more information about HoneyBaked please visit our website at, www.honeybaked.com.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company ® :Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-honey-baked-ham-company-introduces-new-menu-selections-301306893.html

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company