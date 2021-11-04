The Honest Company Named To Inc.'s 2021 Best-Led Companies List

The Honest Company, a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement and creating a community for conscious consumers, today announced that it has been named to Inc.

The Honest Company, a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement and creating a community for conscious consumers, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s inaugural 2021 Best-Led Companies list —a select, data-driven list of U.S.-based companies with the strongest management excellence and revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. Honest, which is ranked in the top 100 companies, is recognized for its accomplishments in four key areas including: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent and leadership team.

"At Honest, our leaders are united by a passion for our mission and a belief in our future potential," said Nick Vlahos, CEO of The Honest Company. "Being recognized by Inc. on their inaugural Best-Led Companies list is a true testament to the diverse expertise of our leadership team at work. Every day, this team shows up, deeply committed to bringing our very best to the table to ensure our Honest family thrives as we deliver powerful, innovative products, content and community to our customers. We believe this special blend of talent, experience and culture will continue to drive us forward and further solidify our position as the next generation, modern CPG company."

In just a few years, Honest has built a modern brand that consumers love and trust, with a differentiated platform that positions the company for continued growth through its award-winning, multi-category product offering, digital-first connection with consumers and omnichannel accessibility. The last six months in particular have been monumental for the company as it officially listed as a public company on Nasdaq on May 5, 2021, showcasing the strength of the business and confidence in the leadership team and its strategic vision for the company.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021. The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine, and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

About The Honest CompanyThe Honest Company (HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 32,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

