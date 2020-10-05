The HON Company Introduces Astir™ Collaborative Work Collection, For Productive And Versatile Alternative Workspaces

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HON Company would like to announce the introduction of the Astir™ collection of soft seating for a more flexible workplace.

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HON Company would like to announce the introduction of the Astir™ collection of soft seating for a more flexible workplace.

The way we work is rapidly changing, and as a result, so are our office spaces. With thoughtful design, the Astir™ Collaborative Work collection is versatile enough to fit into an existing workspace, so teams can collaborate with social distancing in mind. The line provides a soft yet upright sit to keep employees engaged and working comfortably at a table setting, and the high back options help keep conversations private. The simple, clean design of Astir™ functions with various HON products in open spaces, including café, table and booth applications.

"Our workstations have become more compact, and new considerations around social distance have risen over the last few months," said Anna Wizner, Director of Product Marketing at The HON Company. "Astir™ is a modern and dynamic collection of products that answers the call for soft seating solutions, while providing separate workspaces and comfortable posture support for those looking to work away from their desks."

Astir™ has an impressive amount of flexibility. Two back options offer different levels of privacy, while the padded seat cushion is replaceable for easy cleaning or color palette changes. Pouf ottomans and benches allow for teams to kick up their feet or pull up additional seating. An elevated leg keeps the design light and modern, and the unique, single-seat style with high screens on three sides creates a quiet space for individual focus. Plus, all Astir™ products are backed by HON's Lifetime Warranty and meet or exceed all ANSI/BIMFA standards, as well as ISTA-1A.

For a workspace that's both productive and personalized, companies can customize their collection with multiple seating options, as well as easy-to-spec fabrics and finishes that fit any aesthetic. Smart and stylish, Astir™ is the modern way to get up and about. To learn more, visit hon.com/astir.

About The HON Company Since 1944, The HON Company has been helping businesses make their spaces work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (HNI) - Get Report. For more information, visit hon.com.

Link to Brochure:

https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1598642672/HON/Chairs/Astir/HON-Astir-Brochure-H5937.pdf

Link to Pricer:

https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1598460833/HON/Marketing%20Resources/hon.com/Files/HON-Astir-Pricer.pdf

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hon-company-introduces-astir-collaborative-work-collection-for-productive-and-versatile-alternative-workspaces-301145981.html

SOURCE The HON Company