The Homestead Cybrarium Opens Breaking The Mold Of Traditional Library Service

HOMESTEAD, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Homestead and Library Systems & Services (LS&S) have partnered to open a one-of-a-kind, ultra-modern public library. The Cybrarium is the City of Homestead's much-anticipated high-tech library that marries traditional library services with advanced technology and innovative programming.

Part of the Downtown Homestead redevelopment project, the 23,800 square foot multi-floor facility boasts immersive attractions and distinct spaces for adults, teens and children, including a Children's Theater, Steampunk Lounge with an 1896 Chandler and Price letterpress, VR Cube, Makerspace and 3D printer, as well as a robust multi-lingual collection of physical and digital materials, and program and study rooms.

"We are honored to partner with the City of Homestead on this phenomenal community asset. Libraries have always been the heart of communities and we are thrilled to be part of making this modern-day concept reality," said Todd Frager, LS&S Chief Executive Officer. "The innovation and creativity behind the Cybrarium will make it a model for communities looking to evolve traditional library service."

From themed areas with custom installations to virtual reality journeys and experiences to collaborative workspaces, technology intersects with literacy and learning, discovery, creativity and connection abound.

"The mission of the Cybrarium is to enrich lives, build community, and foster success by bringing people, information, and ideas together," stated Homestead Mayor Steven D. Losner. "We are proud to have created an incredibly valuable community resource and grateful to have LS&S as our partner in serving our community."

The Cybrarium is located at 80 West Mowry Drive, Homestead, Florida 33030. Residents of Miami Dade County are encouraged to apply for a free Cybrarium Card (online or in person), reserve items, and begin accessing the digital collection and other online resources. Visitors can stay up-to-date on Cybrarium happenings by visiting https://cybrarium.org/ or following the Cybrarium on Facebook.

