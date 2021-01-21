The Home Design And Remodeling Show Announces Its Expansion To Palm Beach County

Leading local Home Expo will be returning to in-person events for its Palm Beach County Show launch at the Palm Beach Convention Center from May 28th through the 31st.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Design and Remodeling Show, that has been delivering South Florida's most recognized expos to the local market for over 40 years, is expanding its interior design and home improvement show to Palm Beach County.

Leading the way in home design innovation, the Home Design and Remodeling Show is the perfect one-stop shop destination for all home products and services like interior design, flooring, home automation, security, kitchen remodeling, custom closet design, home decor, impact windows, solar, landscaping, patio furniture, hot tubs and pools; the list goes on and on.

The Home Design and Remodeling show is not only for homeowners to meet experts and become inspired. Industry professionals attend to discover businesses to source from for new projects, while exhibiting businesses have access to the ultimate marketing platform, providing the opportunity to connect with thousands of qualified attendees when exhibiting at the show. Recognized as the largest home improvement and design marketplace in Florida, Home Show Management Corporation proudly serves to boost not only sales and leads for participating businesses from its Shows, but also exposure and brand recognition from its long-standing local reputation.

Karen Johnson, President of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®, has been seeing an all-time high real estate market with a massive amount of growth and relocation to Palm Beach County.

"With the influx of closed sales and an increase need for home improvement, we're proud to be a sponsor of the Palm Beach Home Design and Remodeling Show," said Johnson. "Attendees will be inspired by the thousands of home design products to choose from and will experience these wonderful home services and vendors all in one place"

With so much of the growth and families relocating to Palm Beach, it is an exciting time to connect and encourage new local homeowners, interior designers, architects and industry professionals to get ideas, insights with experts and meet the companies located in their market to make their home, their own. Especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Home Design and Remodeling Show to postpone all in-person events. It will safely return back and better than ever for its Palm Beach launch, from May 28 th through the 31 st, now with new online resources for the latest tips, trends, information and inspiration.

About the Home Show Management Corporation:

For more than 40 years, Home Show Management Corp. has been bringing together industry-leading professionals from the entire spectrum of home renovation products and services in South Florida. With home renovation shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach every year, the Home Show always features the latest trends and brands in the home improvement industry. Due to its regular interactions with the local market, Home Show Management Corp has established strong relationships with many of the best companies in the area to allow home improvement events to consistently meet impressive standards in terms of quality and size. Learn more at https://homeshows.net/.

