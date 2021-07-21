The Home Depot And Google Cloud Expand Partnership To Enhance The Interconnected Shopping Experience

ATLANTA and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and The Home Depot have extended their multi-year cloud partnership to expand on the retailer's digital transformation and provide customers with enhanced shopping experiences by...

ATLANTA and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and The Home Depot have extended their multi-year cloud partnership to expand on the retailer's digital transformation and provide customers with enhanced shopping experiences by blending physical and digital environments. As one of the first major retailers to migrate its website to the cloud, The Home Depot has built upon Google Cloud's expertise in infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to enrich customer experiences no matter how they choose to shop-in-store, online, or on mobile devices.

In 2020, with 86% growth in digital sales, The Home Depot relied on Google Cloud's flexible and scalable technology infrastructure to meet an unprecedented surge in online customer demand. Today, working on top of this scalable and stable environment, The Home Depot continues to build and deploy new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the company's customers and associates. For example, The Home Depot recently launched a "Rent Online, Pick Up In Store" reservation service for equipment rental. This new service, available on homedepot.com and in its mobile app, saves Pro and DIY customers time and trips to the stores, because they now can check availability and reserve what they need in advance.

"To provide our customers with the flexibility to shop whenever and however they want, we've been intensely focused on building an innovative foundation for our systems and applications," said Matt Carey, CIO of The Home Depot. "We've built on Google Cloud since 2015, giving us the scalability and flexibility we need to meet growing demand and quickly introduce more personalized experiences for customers."

The Home Depot also uses Google Cloud's AI/ML tools and BigQuery database, which allows its growing team of data scientists to provide real-time insights more quickly across the enterprise. These include more flexible assortment planning, advanced predictive inventory management, and more robust logistical insights to help enable the fastest, most efficient, and most reliable supply chain in home improvement. The company also uses Google Cloud's AI capabilities to power the voice search feature in The Home Depot app, enabling customers to easily search for products using natural language recognition. Additionally, The Home Depot's new Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR) system uses Google's DialogFlow to create a more efficient self-service experience when customers are searching for post-purchase assistance.

"As shoppers become even more interconnected, The Home Depot has consistently improved customer experiences in-store and online through AI-powered services," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "The Home Depot's long-standing focus on technology and early adoption of cloud allowed it to adapt quickly to support customers and associates during the pandemic. We're proud to expand our partnership with The Home Depot to make home improvement faster and more convenient."

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (HD) - Get Report and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

