The Hollywood Music In Media Awards To Honor Kenny Loggins With The Career Achievement Award At The 11th Annual Awards On January 27, 2021

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will present the Career Achievement honor to music luminary KENNY LOGGINS on January 27, 2021 in a hybrid awards show. Widely considered the "King of Movie Soundtracks," Loggins will also perform during the HMMA event.

The two-time Grammy winner AND Oscar nominated songwriter joins a distinguished list of past HMMA honorees including Smokey Robinson, Diane Warren, Earth Wind & Fire, Glen Campbell, Dave Mason and film composer John Debney.

The Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) is the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all forms of visual media. The HMMA has historically been representative of the nominations and winners of other mainstream awards shows that occur months later. Past winners include Hildur Guðnadóttir for JOKER, Ludwig Goransson for BLACK PANTHER, Alexandre Desplat for SHAPE OF WATER, Nicholas Britell for SUCCESSION, songs from LA LA LAND, A STAR IS BORN and more.

The HMMA blue-ribbon judges consist of select journalists, along with Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy voters. With over 1000 submissions from around the world, HMMA nominees are chosen in specific genres of music for film, TV and video games including dramatic feature, sci-fi/ fantasy, documentary and animation.

Kenny Loggins is a singer/songwriter, guitarist, pianist, and producer. After playing in several bands in the late '60s and honing his songwriting chops as a staff songwriter at Wingate Music, Loggins rose to prominence with Loggins & Messina , a duo with fellow singer/songwriter Jim Messina . The two were together from 1972 to 1976, and released a string of successful albums. Loggins solo career led to further stardom with million-selling albums including Celebrate Me Home , Nightwatch (which included the hit "Whenever I Call You Friend"). Loggins simultaneously became known as the king of the movie soundtrack song, scoring Top Ten hits with "I'm Alright" (from Caddyshack ), "Footloose" (from Footloose ), "Danger Zone" (from Top Gun ), and "Nobody's Fool" (from Caddyshack 2 ). During this period, he was also one of the participants in USA for Africa on the benefit recording "We Are the World." His own albums sold less well (and came less frequently) throughout the '80s, with later efforts like 1991's Leap of Faith , 1997's The Unimaginable Life , and 1998's December finding favor primarily in adult contemporary circles; in 1994, he also issued a children's album, Return to Pooh Corner , and released its sequel, More Songs from Pooh Corner , in early 2000. He reunited with Messina in 2005 for a successful tour, album, and concert video, and in 2007, Loggins released How About Now , his first new solo album in four years. It was followed by All Join In in 2009.

Loggins ' first solo album, Celebrate Me Home , was released in 1977, and included the hit "I Believe in Love." He enjoyed even more success in the '80s, scoring hits with songs cut for movie soundtracks such as "I'm Alright" ( Caddyshack ), "Footloose" ( Footloose ), and "Danger Zone" ( Top Gun ). Throughout the '90s and 2000s, Loggins continued to produce albums, and in the 2000s he also reunited with Messina for a tour.

HMMAs on Social Media:

TwitterHMMAwardsI nstagram hmmawards Facebook HMMAwards

For additional information on the awards, visit http://www.hmmawards.com

Press Contact: Lana Lay desk@costacomm.com Costa Communications, Inc. 323-650-3588

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hollywood-music-in-media-awards-to-honor-kenny-loggins-with-the-career-achievement-award-at-the-11th-annual-awards-on-january-27-2021-301174976.html

SOURCE Hollywood Music in Media Awards