HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll out the red carpet! It's time to party! The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back!!! On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Associated Television International, in association with The City of Los Angeles, will present The 89 th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots live in the streets of Hollywood at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with Special Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton, the parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! To view a sizzle reel of highlights from past Hollywood Christmas Parades, please visit: https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/85566731/0e776f5e59

Laura McKenzie, Co-Host and a Producer of the Hollywood Christmas Parade said: "Since 1928 the live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a loved and cherished annual holiday tradition enjoyed by millions, with the exceptions of 1942 to 1944 during WWII, and in 2020 during the pandemic, when the live parade wasn't presented. But now in 2021, we're back!"

"For almost a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has been lifting the spirits of Angelenos from all walks of life," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "After a difficult year and a half, I am excited Angelenos will get to enjoy this parade once again."

Erik Estrada, Co-Host of The Hollywood Christmas Parade said, "The parade will be presented in compliance with CDC rules and regulations. We'll make mask wearing fashionable!"

Lieutenant General James B. Laster,USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, said: "The exposure of Toys for Tots to millions of viewers of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on television, greatly expands the reach of our program and brings smiles to the faces of even more children by inspiring action throughout December."

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, 14 th District, City of Los Angeles, said, "It will be great to once again see Hollywood residents and local families enjoying this annual extravaganza. I know many people are looking forward to it!"

Councilmember Nithya Raman, 4 th District, City of Los Angeles, said: "I am honored to be one of the elected officials to represent Hollywood, and thrilled to be able to take part in the iconic Christmas Parade, enjoyed by so many across the city."

Further information about The 89 th Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots will be announced soon, including the Parade's Grand Marshal. For parade inquiries, please call the 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline toll free at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331). For updates on this year's parade, please visit the parade's official website at www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

