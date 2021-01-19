The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Owen Moore Insurance Agency, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Michigan-based Owen Moore Insurance Agency ("OMA"). The transaction became effective on December 31, 2020.

OMA is a full-service property and casualty (P&C) agency, providing a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services to individuals and businesses. As a part of the transaction, Randal (Randy) Moore and his team will join the THG's Midwest region.

"We are pleased to be a part of THG's vision and focus," said Randy Moore. "THG's innovative solutions for our clients will be an added benefit to our mission and culture."

"The outstanding team of professionals at OMA will contribute significantly to our midwestern footprint," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Randy and his associates to our expanding team at THG."

About THG:THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

