The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Dwayne Wilson Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired North Carolina-based Dwayne Wilson Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. ("DWI"). The transaction became effective on December 31, 2020.

DWI is a full-service life and health (L&H) agency, providing a full range of insurance products and advisory services to employer groups and individuals. As a part of the transaction, Dwayne Wilson and his team will join the Hilb Southeast region.

"We are excited to take our business in this new direction and look forward to working with everyone at THG," said Dwayne Wilson. "Our team is committed to continuing our service to clients and welcomes the resources that THG can provide."

"We are excited to welcome Dwayne and his team to THG," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are confident they will strengthen our employee benefits practice and presence in the region."

About THG:THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

