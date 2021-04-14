The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires A Select Book Of Business

RICHMOND, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired a select book of business of quick-serve restaurant clients with over 100 locations in NJ & NY. These clients will participate in THG's Alternative Solutions Insurance Company ("ASIC") program, which provides captive insurance solutions for quick-serve and fast-casual restaurants. The transaction became effective on January 1, 2021.

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to growth through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. THG is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. Please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com

