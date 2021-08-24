The Hemp Doctor Re-Launches Delta 8 Medibles

The Hemp Doctor, has re-launched their Delta 8 Medibles after initially failing to meet customer expectations. The new, updated version of medibles come in 600mg concentrations of Delta 8 THC per bottle and varying tasteful flavors such as forbidden fruit, strawberry, orange, watermelon, pineapple, green apple, cherry, blue razz, tangerine, raspberry, elderberry, and lemon. The vegan Medibles line doesn't use gelatin or animal-based ingredients and provides vegan customers with delicious options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hemp Doctor, America's Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, has re-launched their Delta 8 Medibles after initially failing to meet customer expectations. The company quickly re-launched the product after complaints regarding the flavor and texture of the edibles. The new line of Delta 8 edibles is already included in the online inventory and is now available for purchase.

"We're re-launching this product to rebuild trust with our market after our first attempt failed due to texture and flavor. We believe in producing the highest quality and feel that our medibles were incongruous with that. The Hemp Doctor fell short, and now we're aiming to pick up and launch into the stratosphere with these new medibles."

The new, updated version of medibles comes in 600mg concentrations of Delta 8 THC per bottle and varying tasteful flavors such as forbidden fruit, strawberry, orange, watermelon, pineapple, green apple, cherry, blue razz, tangerine, raspberry, elderberry, and lemon. The vegan Medibles line doesn't use gelatin or animal-based ingredients and provides vegan customers with delicious options for vegan bites.

Delta 8 THC is one of the variations of THC - the psychoactive compound in cannabis plants. However, it's structurally different and is half as psychoactive as the famous Delta 9 THC (found in marijuana). Delta 8 THC derives from the hemp plant and has already become a wellness hit.

Delta 8 Medibles are amongst the in-demand hemp-derived products. They are easy and fun to consume and offer fruitful and delicious flavors. Edibles provide premeasured Delta 8 THC doses, so you won't have to do the dosing yourself. These fun and flavorful gummies are easy to consume at any place at any time.

The Hemp Doctor, America's premier hemp & CBD dispensary, has provided customers with pure, organic, and bioavailable hemp-derived products for more than a decade. The company is committed to producing the finest quality, legal hemp-derived products. The process begins with growing their strain of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp in the nutrient-rich soils of Colorado and North Carolina using only 100% organic practices. The company carefully monitors each production stage until the end; this includes a solvent-free extraction of cannabinoids and chromatography technology for removing even the trace amounts of Delta 9 THC. The Hemp Doctor proves the quality of products with certificates of analysis and potency reports, available for customers online at www.thehempdoctor.com. The Hemp Doctor offers an expansive online inventory on their website and provides in-store shopping in Mooresville, NC, at Port Village Shopping Center. A money-back guarantee backs all products at The Hemp Doctor. Learn more by visiting them in-store or online.

