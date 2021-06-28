PALM SPRINGS, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Health Management is proud to announce the grand opening of The Haven New England located in Worcester, Massachusetts. Opening July 1st, the facility will offer comprehensive treatment for substance use and co-occurring disorders. The new state of the art facility will operate with a full suite of 24-hour staff and plans to offer a full continuum of care. Through the use of evidence-based therapies, cutting-edge treatments, and industry expertise, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care available. To learn more about Haven's facilities, please visit our website at www.HavenDetoxNow.com

About Haven Health Management -

Haven Health Management is a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment services with nine locations across four states. These facilities specialize in delivering the most effective and comprehensive care available. Haven Health Management is proud to have treated thousands of patients, improving outcomes and health nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-haven-new-england-grand-opening-301321353.html

SOURCE Haven Health Management