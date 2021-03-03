The Hackett Group Announces The Appointment Of Maria A. Bofill To The Board Of Directors

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) - Get Report, a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced that on February 18, 2021, its Board of Directors appointed Maria A. Bofill as an independent director. She will also serve on the Board's Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. With the election of Ms. Bofill, the size of the Board is set at seven directors, five of whom are independent.

Ms. Bofill is a seasoned executive, having served in senior strategic finance and operational roles for public and privately held multinational companies. She currently serves as the Director of Business Development for TTG Talent Solutions, a boutique talent acquisition and placement firm. From June 2016 to September 2019, Ms. Bofill served as the Chief Financial Officer for Fyffes North America, Inc. From May 2008 to June 2016, she served as the Director of Finance and Administration and Treasurer of Fresh Quest, Inc. From October 2005 to May 2008, Ms. Bofill served as the Managing Principal of Octavian, Inc. From January 1988 to October 2005, she served as the Vice President of Finance and Administration for the North America Region of Fresh Del Monte Produce.

"We are pleased to welcome Maria as a new independent director to the Hackett Board," stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, Inc. "She joins Hackett at an exciting time as we rebuild momentum that was delayed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to execute our growth strategy founded on our world class intellectual property. The addition of Maria not only satisfies the commitment we made to our shareholders to address gender diversity, but also complements our Board of Directors' skills and experiences. We are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for all Hackett shareholders. We look forward to her contributions."

The Board of Directors has determined that Ms. Bofill is independent and meets the applicable independence requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Company's corporate governance guidelines.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (HCKT) - Get Report is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, with offerings that include cloud ERP, EPM and analytics implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its distinguished Oracle, SAP, Coupa and OneStream practices.

The Hackett Group has completed nearly 20,000 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 91% of the Fortune 100, 80% of the DAX 30 and 55% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive The Hackett's Group's Digital Transformation Platform which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group's clients and partners to achieve digital world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

