The Habit Burger Grill Throws It Back To The All-American Classic, The Patty Melt

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is adding a classic throwback to their menu for a limited time. Combining two of America's favorite foods together, the grilled cheese sandwich and a good ol' fashioned Charburger, the Patty Melt comes together as the ultimate nostalgic sandwich.

"The Patty Melt is an instant classic," said Adam Baird, Executive Chef at The Habit Burger Grill."If we have learned anything about the past year, it's that nostalgia brings back those good memories, and makes us feel like we're at home. With the Patty Melt, I wanted to create a sense of comfort, and ensure that it tastes just as delicious as our famous Charburger, but adding a twist with the tanginess of the sauce and crispness of the bread."

True to The Habit's culinary culture, the Patty Melt is handcrafted and cooked-to-order and comes with two seasoned chargrilled patties topped with melted cheese, and caramelized onions with tangy Thousand Island sauce on freshly toasted corn rye bread. The Habit Burger Grill aims to introduce a comfort-food favorite with The Patty Melt, allowing guests to think of simpler times with every bite they take. The new menu item will be available for a limited time at select locations.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make the Habit a habit.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

