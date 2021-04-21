The Habit Burger Grill Makes Brunch A Habit With Their New Brunch Charburger

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is once again amplifying their menu with an exciting new addition to its already innovative roster. What's #RealBrunchEnergy? It's not having to wake up at the crack of dawn for a freshly cracked egg, it's hickory smoked bacon, crispy golden tots and finally - the freedom to enjoy delicious brunch flavors at any time of day! The Habit Burger Grill is bringing everyone's favorite weekend meal, Brunch, to their chargrilled menu, creating the ultimate Brunch Charburger.

"The Brunch Charburger brings the fun and excitement of brunch to The Habit Burger Grill," said Adam Baird, Executive Chef at The Habit Burger Grill."Combining the classic combo of a sunny side up egg and bacon with our signature chargrilled 100% beef patty was my first instinct. Adding in crispy golden tots felt like an amazing addition, truly elevating this new menu item to the full brunch experience - the only thing missing is a mimosa!"

True to The Habit's culinary culture, the Brunch Charburger is handcrafted and cooked-to-order, with a freshly cracked sunny-side up egg atop a juicy chargrilled patty and finished with hickory-smoked bacon and melted cheese. Served on a toasted artisan brioche bun layered with crispy golden tots and the Habit's house-made secret sauce, this creative menu addition serves up classic brunch flavors all day, every day. The new Brunch Charburger will be available for a limited time at select locations.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make the Habit a habit.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

