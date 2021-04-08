The Habit Burger Grill Is Fueling Frontline Workers And Giving Back To The Community With 30,000 Meals And Counting

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that has undoubtedly been challenging for all types of restaurants, The Habit Burger Grill is continuing to give back to the frontline workers to create a long lasting connection in local communities and beyond. To show their immense appreciation, The Habit Burger Grill is continuing its mission to provide healthcare workers and volunteers with complimentary chargrilled meals by sending their fleet of Catering Trucks to the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout Southern California. Thus far, The Habit's fleet of catering trucks have fed healthcare workers throughout Southern California in Disneyland, Dodgers Stadium, Petco Park, Dignity Health Sports Park, Anaheim Convention Center, Long Beach Convention Center and more.

"This initiative means the world to us at The Habit. The fact that so many people's lives have been affected by COVID-19, we want to do our part by giving back to those who have put their lives on the line to help others. It's more than just feeding the crew, it's about connection and recognizing that we're all in this together," said Russ Bendel, CEO and President of The Habit Burger Grill.

Showing their utmost gratitude to frontline workers, The Habit has partnered with For The Frontlines charity, which will run through to April 27. For every meal purchased via The Habit Mobile App and online, customers nationwide will have the option to round up their total at check-out to donate to helping essential workers. For the Frontlines is a crisis text line that helps health care professionals and essential workers who are showing up on the frontlines day in and day out.

Furthering their commitment, The Habit launched a social contest where healthcare heroes we able to nominate their teams to win a complimentary Habit Catering Truck of their own using the #HabitCelebratingHeroes hashtag. Over the past year, The Habit's Catering Trucks have served over 30,000 complimentary meals and will continue to do even more through their covid vaccination site efforts.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

