The Habit Burger Grill Debuts Refreshing New Balsamic Grilled Chicken And Asparagus Salad Just In Time For Summer

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is adding an exciting and fresh new menu item, just in time for summer. There's nothing better than a hand-cut crisp salad on a hot summer day, and the new Balsamic Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Salad is just that. Starting June 23, Habit fans can taste the exciting new creation for a limited time.

"Salads are the perfect meal to enjoy during the warm weather season, and we're so excited to introduce this one to our fans." says Adam Baird, Executive Chef at The Habit Burger Grill."Combining balsamic chicken and asparagus, chargrilled in our signature Habit style, with fresh ingredients like pickled red onions and tri-colored quinoa felt like the perfect way to bring this salad to the next level."

The Habit reminds us that chargrilling isn't just for burgers; the balsamic chicken and fresh asparagus are both chargrilled over an open flame and topped over hand-cut garden greens, tri-colored quinoa, pepperoncini, pickled red onions, and parmesan. Everything is tossed in a tangy house-made white balsamic vinaigrette to round out the salad for a bright, flavorful experience. The new Balsamic Grilled Chicken and Asparagus salad is available until August 10, 2021 at select locations.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality. Known for the coveted Charburgers seared over an open flame in addition to unique offerings like sushi-grade Ahi tuna and limited items like the recent Brunch Charburger, The Habit is excited to be debuting a new fan-favorite for the summer. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make the Habit a habit.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube . Grab your next favorite meal online or on The Habit Mobile App for curbside pick-up or delivery.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 285 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-habit-burger-grill-debuts-refreshing-new-balsamic-grilled-chicken-and-asparagus-salad-just-in-time-for-summer-301318488.html

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill