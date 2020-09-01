The Habit Burger Grill Continues Expansion With 57th New Store Opening In Los Angeles Market

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads and more announces the exciting opening of its 57th restaurant in the Los Angeles market. Located at 2365 East Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90002, the restaurant will be serving up its 'Habit Hospitality' beginning on September 2nd. This new restaurant is also part of a redevelopment project for the shopping center Freedom Plaza . Upon opening, this location will offer takeout, patio dining and is also equipped with kiosks to maximise comfortability for guests. Additionally, guests can order no-contact curbside pick-up via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com and by phone. Guests can also order no-contact delivery from DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, offering an incredible menu with delicious chargrilled items that are sure to satisfy every kind of craving. With its made-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. The Habit Burger Grill also offers two family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

"We are so excited to bring another location to our Los Angeles community. We look forward to welcoming guests and serving our award-winning, flame-grilled Charburgers alongside our genuine hospitality," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm and Friday and Saturday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-habit-burger-grill-continues-expansion-with-57th-new-store-opening-in-los-angeles-market-301121466.html

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill