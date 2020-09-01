The Habit Burger Grill Announces Newest Initiative With No Kid Hungry To 'Round-Up' And Help End Child Hunger

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads, and more is proud to announce the next chapter in their ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry,a campaign to end childhood hunger in America. From September 2nd through October 15th guests will be given the opportunity to round-up their check to the nearest whole dollar and donate that amount to No Kid Hungry. As kids get ready to start the new school year, millions are struggling to get the food they need to learn, focus and thrive. In fact, 1 in 4 children in the United States could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus. The Habit Burger Grill is eager to help tackle this challenge and ensure all kids get the nutritious meals they need.

The round-up is offered for customers at the end of every transaction through The Habit Burger Grill's mobile app, online ordering channel, kiosk, phone orders, and at the end of their transaction in-store. The Habit's partnership with No Kid Hungry makes it extremely easy for customers to give back and support such an amazing cause.

Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer, of Habit Restaurants, LLC states: "We have been a proud partner of No Kid Hungry for many years, helping to provide close to 20 million meals to children in need through our partnership.* This latest campaign means so much to The Habit Burger Grill as combating childhood hunger is a cause we truly believe in. As a member of the restaurant industry, we are honored to help give kids the essential meals they need through our round-up program."

"Since 2015, The Habit Burger Grill has shown its dedication and support to No Kid Hungry and helping end childhood hunger in America," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "No child deserves to go hungry in the United States, yet 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus. We're so thankful for our continued partnership with The Habit Burger Grill that helps feed kids now and into the recovery to come."

The Habit Burger Grill is known for giving back to their local communities in a variety of ways including previously hosting in-store fundraisers to support local schools. Most recently, The Habit Catering Trucks provided over 25,000 meals to frontline medical personnel. The Habit Burger Grill is leaning into their digital innovation to continue to give back during these challenging times, making it easier and safer than ever for their guests to participate in this amazing cause.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes, and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

