The Habit Burger Grill Announces Mouth-Watering New Menu Item - Chicken Caprese On Garlic Ciabatta

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads and more announces its latest limited time offering, The Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta Sandwich. Featuring a juicy, marinated chargrilled chicken breast cooked over an open flame on freshly toasted garlic ciabatta with ripe tomatoes and fresh-cut lettuce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and scratch-made basil pesto aioli, the Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta is full of layers of flavor that all come together to create this delicious Italian-inspired sandwich.

"The Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta has a crave-worthy Italian twist that is irresistible, making it the perfect addition to The Habit's award-winning, chargrilled menu," said Adam Baird Executive Chef at The Habit Burger Grill.

At The Habit Burger Grill, all items are crafted with care and created by a classically-trained chef. With its made-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, the Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta delivers on The Habit's high standards when it comes to quality ingredients and fresh flavor. The Habit has been cooking fresh marinated chicken and more over an open flame since 1969 to sear in their signature smoky flavor in every bite. The chargrilled Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta is a one-of-a-kind culinary experience you can't find anywhere else.

The Habit Burger Grill restaurants offer patio dining, mobile ordering on The Habit Mobile App, contactless curbside service, delivery and drive-thru options to maximize convenience and minimize contact. Please visit habitburger.com to find out which services your local Habit Burger Grill offers.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as seven international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

