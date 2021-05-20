The Gula Tech Foundation Announces Winners Of $1 Million Data Care Grant Round At RSAC 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gula Tech Foundation, a nonprofit focused on awarding $1,000,000 in competitive grants to cybersecurity nonprofits several times each year, announced today, in conjunction with RSAC 2021, the winners of its Data Care themed competitive grant program. This competitive grant focuses on non-profits committed to broaden the cybersecurity industry to be more inclusive and increase personal responsibility for data.

"The issue of Data Care is one of the many reasons we launched and founded The Gula Tech Foundation. General population awareness of cybersecurity issues is foundational to our fight against threat actors," said Ron & Cyndi Gula, Co-founders of The Gula Tech Foundation. "The winning nonprofits and runners-up truly are fielding this very difficult mission of raising public awareness and doing so in ways that involve the entire community."

Winners:

First Place: $250,000

The University of Texas at San Antonio: The Center for Infrastructure Assurance & Security (CIAS) at The University of Texas at San Antonio is committed to creating a culture of cybersecurity through a comprehensive K-12 Cybersecurity Program.

Second Place: $200,000

Cybercrime Support Network: As the leading U.S. voice for cybercrime victims, Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) services those affected by cybercrime before, during and after the incident. The organization connects victims to resources, increases cybercrime reporting and empowers digital citizens to defend against cybercrime.

Third Place: $150,000

National Cryptologic Foundation: For 25 years, the National Cryptologic Foundation (NCF) has significantly raised awareness of the Cryptologic Communities. The NCF provides free cyber education resources for K-20 cohorts and stimulates conversation regarding data care.

"Congratulations to the winners of the Gula Tech Foundation's 'Data Care' grant," said Britta Glade, Senior Director of Content & Curation for RSA Conference, and Gula Tech Foundation Board Member. "It was an amazing pool of applicants and we're honored that the Gula Tech Foundation chose the RSA Conference to announce the winners. We are proud to share the same dedication to inclusivity and personal responsibility for data care and are excited for our ongoing work with the Gula Tech Foundation. We look forward to seeing how the nonprofits selected today continue to work to expand the exposure of cybersecurity to all."

This grant process includes four runners-up, each receiving $100,000, including: Partners in Care Maryland, Inc., One in Tech, an ISACA Foundation, National Cyber Center, and Theorem Media Inc.,

"This recognition from The Gula Tech Foundation is further validation that our organization is committed to spreading knowledge around cybersecurity and cyber issues to youth. We are honored to be recognized for our devotion and work in this area," said Larry Sjelin, Chief of Staff, The Center for Infrastructure Assurance & Security (CIAS) at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Gula Tech Foundation will announce a new competitive grant later this year.

About Gula Tech AdventuresFounded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Ron and Cyndi Gula, Gula Tech Adventures invests in companies and nonprofits that help close the gap in needed technology and workforce to defend the country in cyberspace. They work directly with cybersecurity startups, investment funds and nonprofit organizations. Since 2017, the Gula's have made more than 40 investments in cybersecurity startups like Automox, Cybrary, Huntress and Scythe, cybersecurity funds including Inner Loop Capital, DataTribe and Forgepoint Capital, and also supported cybersecurity nonprofits like Defending Digital Campaigns and voting.works.

